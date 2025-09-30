Colombian Foreign Minister Abandons U.S. Visa
(MENAFN) Colombia’s Foreign Minister, Rosa Villavicencio, declared that she would voluntarily give up her U.S. visa as a gesture of unity with President Gustavo Petro, whose own visa had recently been rescinded.
"This is an act of dignity in the face of the unacceptable decision to revoke the visa of the President of Colombia," Villavicencio stated.
"Our sovereignty does not bow down. Colombia must be respected."
Her decision reflects growing diplomatic friction between Bogotá and Washington.
Villavicencio admitted that ties with the United States had become “tense” following an announcement by the U.S. State Department that it was canceling President Petro’s visa.
The department attributed its action to Petro’s "incendiary actions" during a recent pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City.
"Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence," the State Department posted on the U.S.-based social media platform X.
While attending the UN General Assembly in New York, Petro had addressed demonstrators, urging American troops to "disobey the orders of Trump!"
He further appealed to their conscience, saying:
"I ask all soldiers in the United States army not to point their rifles at humanity. Disobey Trump’s order! Obey the order of humanity!”
Upon returning to Bogotá, Petro confirmed the withdrawal of his visa but downplayed the significance of the move.
"I no longer have a visa to travel to the U.S. I don't care," he remarked, emphasizing his European citizenship as a reason he no longer requires a U.S. visa. "I am free, and every human being must be free on earth," he concluded.
