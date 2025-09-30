European Council Welcomes Trump's Plan To End Gaza War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sep 30 (KUNA) -- European Council President Antonio Costa welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
In a post on X late Monday, Costa said, "I welcome President Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza," adding, "All parties must seize this moment to give peace a genuine chance."
He stressed that "the situation in Gaza is intolerable," underscoring that "hostilities must end, and all hostages must be released immediately."
Costa reiterated, "A two-state solution remains the only viable path to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East." (end)
