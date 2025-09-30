S. Korea To Launch Nuri Space Rocket On November 27: KASA

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 30 (IANS) The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) on Tuesday said that it has finalised the date for the fourth launch of the country's homegrown Nuri space rocket.

The Nuri, formally known as the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), is scheduled to be launched on November 27, Yonhap news agency reported.

The date was finalised following a launch management committee meeting held last week, and a separate meeting reviewing the transportation of the main payload, a next-generation mid-sized satellite.

"This launch will be the first since the establishment of the space agency," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said.

"We will ensure flawless preparation and work as one team to achieve success," Young-bin added.

The backup launch window has been set between November 28 and December 4.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung between 12:54 a.m. and 1:14 a.m., with the exact time to be decided on the previous day, the report said.

Alongside the main satellite, the rocket will carry 12 smaller satellites, which are set to be delivered to the space centre by the end of October.

Earlier this month, KASA said it has raised its 2026 budget by 15 per cent from this year to 1.11 trillion won (US$7.98 billion), with the increase mainly directed toward satellite development and lunar exploration.

According to KASA, the proposed funds will be concentrated in six major areas, which include the strengthening of space transportation capacity and new technology acquisition, advancing satellite-based communications, navigation, and observation, as well as fostering future space industries through exploration, Yonhap reported.

For satellites, the budget will rise by 24.4 billion won to 236.2 billion won. This includes 6.2 billion won for developing ultra-high-resolution imaging satellites and projects for 6G-based low-orbit satellite communications.

In the space transportation field, the budget will decrease by 46.4 billion won, or 14.9 per cent, to 264.2 billion won, following the conclusion of the Nuri rocket programme and amid a delay in the country's next generation launch vehicle project, KASA said.