Strativera And SJBA Celebrate Record-Breaking Charity Golf Outing Benefiting Veterans And Rescue Dogs

EINPresswire/ -- Strativera, a South Jersey-based growth strategy and business execution consultancy, joined the South Jersey Business Association (SJBA) in celebrating the success of the 13th Annual Charity Golf Outing, held on September 26, 2025, at Indian Spring Country Club in Marlton, NJ. This year’s event brought together 130 golfers from local businesses across South Jersey, marking one of the outing’s strongest turnouts in its history.

The tournament raised critical funds for Paws Healing Heroes, a nonprofit organization that rescues shelter dogs and trains them as service animals for veterans living with PTSD and mobility challenges. Each golfer’s participation directly supported this mission, ensuring more veterans can gain life-saving companions that provide comfort, security, and independence.

Community Impact in Action

Since its founding, Paws Healing Heroes has paired more than 70 service dogs with veterans, changing lives and giving hope to those navigating the difficult transitions of post-service life. The SJBA Charity Golf Outing has become a cornerstone fundraising event that fuels this mission—mobilizing the South Jersey business community to stand behind veterans and rescued dogs alike.

“The response this year was overwhelming,” said Janae Tanner, Co-Founder & VP, Growth & Client Success at Strativera. “To see 130 golfers—representing businesses, leaders, and neighbors from across our region—come together with one mission was inspiring. For us at Strativera, this isn’t just about supporting an event; it’s about being part of a legacy that creates meaningful impact beyond business. Together, we showed what community leadership really looks like.”

A Day of Purpose and Connection

The outing combined 18 holes of golf, contests, prizes, a player swag bag, and a banquet dinner, but its true impact was the unity it fostered. Local businesses and community members connected not only through sport but also through shared purpose—supporting veterans and giving shelter dogs a second chance at life.

U.S. Army veteran Sgt. Mark Johnson, who has benefited from the Paws Healing Heroes program, shared:

“My service dog saved my life. I didn’t just get a pet—I got my purpose back. Events like this make it possible for more veterans to experience that same transformation.”

Looking Ahead

With this year’s record turnout and strong support, both SJBA and Strativera are already planning for an even bigger event next year. The outing’s continued success reinforces South Jersey’s reputation as a community that not only does business together but also gives back together.

About Strativera

Strativera is a growth consultancy dedicated to helping organizations scale through strategy, execution, operations, and people alignment. Serving B2B and B2C companies nationwide, Strativera specializes in building clarity, efficiency, and measurable results across marketing, revenue operations, and organizational design. Founded in South Jersey, Strativera is committed to pairing business success with community impact.

