Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.35 To USD 71.39 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.35 to USD 71.39 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 72.74 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude went down by USD 2.16 to USD 67.97 pb, the same occurred with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by USD 2.27 to USD 63.45 per barrel. (end)
km
km
