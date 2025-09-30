Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.35 To USD 71.39 Pb


2025-09-30 01:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.35 to USD 71.39 per barrel on Monday, compared to USD 72.74 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
In global markets, Brent crude went down by USD 2.16 to USD 67.97 pb, the same occurred with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by USD 2.27 to USD 63.45 per barrel. (end)
km


MENAFN30092025000071011013ID1110128099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search