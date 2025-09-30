Hack Future Lab's Founder Unveils 'The Upside Of Disruption,' Shaping The Future Of Leadership In The AI Era

Photo Courtesy: Terence Mauri

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terence Mauri, a globally acclaimed authority on the future of leadership and business, has been invited to deliver a keynote address at the prestigious 2025 Oslo Business Forum (OBF), marking its 10th anniversary. The OBF, widely regarded as one of the leading leadership conferences worldwide, brings together influential thinkers such as Simon Sinek, Scott Galloway, and Marcus Buckingham. This year's theme, "The Big Shift," reflects an era of unprecedented change, where growth is no longer a choice but a necessity. Mauri, founder of the future trends think tank Hack Future Lab and author of the bestselling The Upside of Disruption (Wiley/Thinkers50), will provide fresh momentum and actionable foresight for leaders facing rapid disruption.

The Urgency of Future Readiness in a Fast-Moving World

Mauri draws attention to the accelerating pace of change in today's business environment. Experts estimate that by 2027, 70% of the workforce will need significant reskilling due to automation and AI-driven disruption, underscoring an urgent need for future-ready leadership.“Disruption is a feature, not a bug, and yet most leaders make decisions based on outdated models. The biggest risk in The Unlimited Age is thinking too small,” Mauri says. He emphasizes that many organizations overestimate the risk of innovation and underestimate the risk of standing still-a costly mistake in a world where new technologies can create or destroy billions of dollars in value within a matter of months.

Mauri's framework challenges leaders to see beyond incremental improvements, advocating instead for bold, transformative action. According to a recent McKinsey report, organizations that invest in future readiness and disruptive innovation outperform their peers by up to 30% in growth and profitability.“Leaders face three choices: lead the future, adapt to it, or be surprised by it. Only the first two will keep you in business,” Mauri asserts.

Next Era Leadership: A Call to Mindset and Choice

At OBF 2025, Mauri will explore what he calls Next Era Leadership - a leadership mindset designed to thrive through disruption. His latest book outlines how leaders can harness disruption for growth by building what he terms a 'future readiness muscle,' enabling faster learning and smarter decision-making in real time.“The future of leadership isn't just about AI or technology; it's about pioneering new mindsets and courageous choices. In The Unlimited Age, not taking a risk is itself a risk,” he says.

Mauri will urge attendees to embrace change as a strategic advantage rather than a threat. His insights are backed by research indicating that 85% of CEOs believe 'future readiness' is critical to their company's success, yet only 15% feel confident their organizations are prepared. This gap represents a huge opportunity for leaders ready to pivot decisively.

Bringing a Proven Track Record of Insight and Foresight

Terence Mauri is widely recognized for his innovative approach to leadership and foresight. His work has been featured in leading publications, including the Financial Times, Fortune, and Big Think. Mauri is also the recipient of the 2024 Global Recognition Award for Foresight (Business Insider) and a respected Visiting Professor and MIT Entrepreneur Mentor. His keynotes are described as a“wake-up call” from the future, inspiring executives to reimagine leadership at scale.

As the Oslo Business Forum marks a decade of thought leadership, Mauri's participation underscores the ongoing evolution of leadership in a time of fast-moving disruption. His message offers a crucial roadmap for those ready to transform uncertainty into opportunity and lead boldly into the future.

