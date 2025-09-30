Kuros Biosciences Debuts Commercial Launch Of Magnetos MIS Delivery System At SMISS 2025
About MagnetOs MIS Delivery System
The MIS system is supported by robust published clinical evidence for MagnetOs in cases where minimally invasive procedures and surgical site accessibility is crucial. In a retrospective study, MagnetOs achieved a 94.4% fusion rate across 36 levels treated in patients undergoing MIS and open transforaminal lumbar interbody fusions (TLIF), where the majority of patients had comorbidities such as obesity, smoking, diabetes, or a previous spine surgery.7 These results build on previously published Level I prospective, randomized, controlled human clinical data demonstrating that MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft in posterolateral fusion (79% vs. 47%).2
About MagnetOs
Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.2 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate (79% vs. 47%) of autograft in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).2 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*†2,8 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.‡§4-6 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.¶1,9-13
Indications Statement
Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.
About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio .
Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words“will” or“expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.
* 19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers.
† Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.2
‡ Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit
§ MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.
¶ MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA & mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine & intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.
