Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Market In recent times, there has been phenomenal growth in the market size of floodplain mapping using drones. The forecast suggests an increase from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.58 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. This substantial growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing occurrence of floods, the requirement for precise flood risk evaluations, the escalating demand for high-resolution topographic data, government policies on disaster management and the surge in urbanization and infrastructure expansion.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that the drone-based floodplain mapping market will experience significant growth, flourishing to $3.58 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 22.7%. This growth during the projected period can be traced back to an increase in the demand for immediate flood surveillance, policy drives towards smart cities, the necessity for sustainable water management practices, expansion of geospatial services, and heightened awareness regarding the effects of climate change. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the creation of high-resolution multispectral sensors, processing and transmission of real-time data, autonomous drone navigation, and cloud-based geospatial analytics.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Market?

The drone-based floodplain mapping market is anticipated to expand due to the growing occurrence of flooding. Flooding refers to incidents where water from different sources such as rivers, lakes, oceans, or heavy rainfall spills over onto usually dry areas, leading to temporary or permanent waterlogging. This surge in flood occurrences can be attributed to climate change which amplifies rainfall and causes excessive water build-up in rivers and ground-level regions, which in turn leads to more frequent occurrences of flooding. Drone-based floodplain mapping addresses this issue by providing precise topographical and water flow information, proving beneficial for pinpointing regions susceptible to flooding. It minimises manual surveying efforts by delivering accurate 3D elevation models and immediate insights, enhancing flood risk assessment and contingency planning. For instance, projections from the UK Health Security Agency, a governmental organization based in the UK, in December 2023, forecasted a 61% increase by 2050 and an additional leap to 118% by 2080 in the number of UK residents at risk of flooding. Consequently, the rising occurrence of flood incidents is fuelling the expansion of the drone-based floodplain mapping market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Market?

Major players in the drone-based floodplain mapping market include:

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Esri Inc.

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• Terra Drone Corporation

• Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

• Skydio Inc.

• Quantum-Systems GmbH

• Parrot SA

• Microdrones GmbH

• Pix4D SA

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Market?

Top firms in the drone-based floodplain mapping industry are zeroing in on the creation of cutting-edge products, for instance, the all-inclusive light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems, aiming to improve data precision, augment the effectiveness of surveys, and curtail time and financial expenditure related to manual processing. Comprehensive LiDAR systems are technological sensor kits on drones that utilize laser light to compute precise distances to the Earth's surface and yield incredibly accurate 3D models of terrain, even through the vegetation. For example, in March 2024, Wingtra AG, a Swiss firm that manufactures vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones, unveiled a new drone LiDAR solution. This solution incorporates a Wingtra-made LiDAR sensor with the WingtraOne Generation Two (GEN II) drone to offer high-accuracy, proficient, and easy-to-manage mapping abilities. This comprehensive solution decreases field work duration, minimizes after-processing, and delivers steady, superior three-dimensional (3D) point cloud data even when dealing with difficult topographies. This drone's unique attributes consist of one-minute setup, pre-programmed flight routes, and minimal noise capture, guaranteeing dependable and consistent results across diverse survey environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Market Report?

The drone-based floodplain mapping market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Platform: Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones

3) By Application: Flood Risk Assessment, Disaster Management, Urban Planning, Environmental Monitoring, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government And Public Safety, Agriculture, Insurance, Construction, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Light Detection And Ranging Systems (LiDAR Systems), Multispectral Or Hyperspectral Cameras, Global Navigation Satellite System Or Global Positioning System Equipment, Thermal Sensors, Drone Payloads

2) By Software: Geographic Information System (GIS) Software, 3D Photogrammetry Software, Data Processing And Analytics Platforms, Mapping And Visualization Tools, Predictive Modeling Software

3) By Services: Aerial Surveying Services, Data Collection And Processing Services, Risk Assessment And Analysis Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Maintenance And Support Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Drone-Based Floodplain Mapping Global Market Report. However, the most rapid development is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

