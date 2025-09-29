Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Tuesday morning at AIIMS Delhi, at the age of 93, the hospital informed.

Malhotra, born in December 1931 in Lahore, was a five-time MP and two-time MLA from Delhi. He served as president of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh (1972-75) and twice as president of the BJP Delhi Pradesh (1977-80, 1980-84).

In a statement, AIIMS said, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji, a senior BJP leader aged 93 years, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he passed away in the morning of 30th September 2025."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also offered his condolences and said that Malhotra's life will continue to inspire the party workers.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and first President of the Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, this morning. He was 94 years old," Sachdeva said in a statement.

"Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra's life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. He worked extensively to spread the RSS ideology in Delhi since the Jan Sangh era. His life has always inspired and will continue to inspire all of us, BJP workers," he said.

According to the Delhi BJP, Malhotra had an active career in politics, along with Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana. The party also credits Malhotra for keeping the BJP afloat in Delhi for several years.

"His biggest political victory is considered to be defeating former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh by a huge margin in the 1999 Indian general election. Malhotra has been a 5-time MP and 2-time MLA from Delhi over the last 45 years, making him one of the most senior BJP figures in the capital," Malhotra's profile on Delhi BJP reads.

In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win his seat in Delhi.