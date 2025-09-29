Avolta And King Power Announce Loyalty Program Partnership: Push Past Traditional Industry Conventions

MENAFN - EQS Group) The Club Avolta X Power Pass partnership will see members of both programs enjoy seamless reciprocal recognition, extending loyalty privileges beyond traditional boundaries, unlocking benefits and exclusive experiences across both networks. Power Pass members who join Club Avolta will automatically unlock premium benefits across Avolta's global network. Club Avolta members who enroll in the Power Pass loyalty program will receive access to King Power's exclusive duty-free privileges. In addition, all Club Avolta members will be entitled to a range of offers across the King Power ecosystem, including participating hotels, tourist attractions and curated travel experiences – enhancing their journey throughout Thailand.

Rewriting the rules for customer centricity through loyalty, the collaboration creates mutual value by extending loyalty privileges beyond traditional boundaries. The market-first move spans across the footprint of both companies, including airports, downtown duty-free stores, motorways and cruises amongst others.



Xavier Rossinyol, Chief Executive Officer at Avolta said:“As announced today at the annual global Tax Free World Association gathering, our loyalty program partnership with King Power is a bold step forward in our mission to push past traditional boundaries. We're showing that even two industry leaders can join forces to improve the traveler's journey together. This partnership is a clear demonstration of our loyalty strategy - expanding choice, challenging convention, and placing travelers firmly at the heart of everything we do.”



Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Executive Chairman, King Power Group said:“This landmark partnership with Avolta represents a defining moment for travel retail, uniting two industry leaders in our shared mission to put travelers first. Together, we are creating a truly borderless loyalty experience that mirrors how people travel today-seamlessly across airports, downtown stores, and beyond. The 'power of possibilities' becomes reality as we offer millions of loyalty members unprecedented access to exclusive benefits across our combined global footprint. This collaboration sets a new industry benchmark, placing the traveler experience at the core of our mission whilst delivering exceptional value for all our stakeholders.”



Club Avolta is the world's first global loyalty program spanning duty-free, duty-paid, and F&B that has redefined how travelers engage with retail, dining, and convenience services across the globe. This collaboration with King Power signals Avolta's open approach to future partnerships with other retailers and operators who share the vision of traveler-first loyalty. Together, Avolta and King Power are demonstrating that loyalty can transcend competition and deliver meaningful value to travelers worldwide.

About King Power:



King Power is Thailand's leading travel retail group, recognized globally for its world-class duty free and specialty stores. Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bangkok, the company operates an extensive network of duty-free outlets at major airports, downtown locations, and tourist destinations across the country. The Group has also expanded its footprint internationally, including in China, and diversified into hotels, shopping malls, and travel services. With a strong focus on premium products, exceptional service, and uniquely Thai hospitality, King Power has become an iconic brand for millions of international travelers. Beyond retail, King Power actively supports Thailand's tourism industry through investments in sports, cultural initiatives, and community development projects that promote sustainable growth and social impact.

