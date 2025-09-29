VMFS USA Expands Availability Of Advertising Vending Machines With Large-Screen Models And Export-Ready Inventory

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2025 - VMFS USA has expanded availability of its Advertising Vending Machine lineup across the United States and Latin America. The company now offers ready-to-ship inventory ranging from slim, wall-mounted units to full-size machines equipped with 55-inch HD touchscreens and internal elevator dispensing systems -positioning these machines as both automated retail systems and high-impact digital signage platforms.

This move reflects increased demand for vending systems that combine product delivery with digital media engagement in retail, hospitality, and transit environments.

Ready to Ship in the U.S. and Export-Ready for LATAM

VMFS USA's advertising vending machines are currently in stock and ready for domestic shipment from its U.S. warehouse, with inventory also configured and ready for export to Latin America . Units include multilingual interface support, electrical compatibility options, and are packaged for international freight to ports across the region.

“Operators are using these machines to do more than vend-they're using them to attract attention and create value through branded displays and ad content,” said Jose Perez , Director of Operations at VMFS USA.

Large Touch Displays and Monetizable Ad Capabilities

Select models in the lineup feature 55-inch HD touchscreens that support product browsing, promotional messaging, and video advertising. These front-facing displays help increase visibility in public spaces and are often used to run time-based brand campaigns or sponsored content.

Some operators are utilizing the screens to display paid video ads , creating a secondary revenue channel in addition to product sales. Media content can be updated remotely, allowing operators to maintain up-to-date offers or partner advertisements in real time.

Elevator Dispensing and Configurable Options

Machines with elevator-based internal dispensing systems are designed for delicate or premium products, minimizing damage and delivering a smoother customer experience. While these models are not listed under the Custom Machines category, they support customization for branding, UI localization, and display programming.

Product Details & Availability

The full range of Advertising Vending Machines is now available through VMFS USA's online shop, with 5–7 day shipping for most U.S. orders. Interested buyers in Latin America can request export pricing and delivery details via the company's contact form.

Additional product examples, including ad-enabled boba tea vending machine , are featured in the catalog.

Website: , Phone: +1 (305) 395-3997, Email: ..., Address: 10792 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165, USA