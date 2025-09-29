New York Artist David Sosa Releases New Album Ups, Downs, & In Betweens
EINPresswire/ -- Singer-songwriter David Sosa unveils his highly anticipated new album, Ups, Downs, & In Betweens—a vibrant fusion of R&B, Pop, EDM, and Jazz that mirrors the rhythms of life’s cycles and shifting emotions. The project dives into themes of self-care, spirituality, and love, offering listeners a deeply personal yet universal soundtrack for relationships, resilience, and growth.
Sosa’s debut album Journey to Love climbed to #3 on the iTunes Top 100, and with Ups, Downs, & In Betweens, he expands that success, blending genre-bending production with heartfelt storytelling. The new album is out now and available on all streaming platforms.
One of the standout tracks, “Canceran Issues,” captures Sosa at his most authentic—playful, dramatic, and introspective. “It’s me being a true Cancer,” he explains, “never knowing if it’s intuition or insecurity talking.” The single comes in multiple versions: two hip-hop remixes featuring G-Rey aka The Rey and Tonisteelz (Ur Fave Hood Chic), plus a smooth R&B cut that leans into the vibe. As Sosa puts it: “It’s like Mariah and Nicki had a Cancerean baby—just a little extra.”
With influences ranging from Luther Vandross, Donny Hathaway, and Patti LaBelle to Mariah Carey and Rachelle Ferrell, Sosa draws from a rich legacy of soul and powerhouse vocals. His eclectic background—rooted in Opera, Broadway, and Jazz standards—shapes a contemporary yet timeless sound that resonates across genres and audiences.
Ups, Downs, & In Betweens is more than an album—it’s a journey through moods, moments, and the healing power of music.
