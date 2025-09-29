Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of C3.Ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 21, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors about a securities class action lawsuit against C3, Inc. ( NYSE: AI) or the“Company”).

C.ai, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Summary



Class Period: February 26, 2025 – August 8, 2025

Court: United States District Court for the Northern District of California Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025



Allegations:

The lawsuit alleges that C3 and its executives misled investors by making overly positive statements while concealing material adverse facts:



The CEO's health issues significantly hindered the company's ability to close deals.

Management failed to minimize the impact of the CEO's health on operations. As a result, C3 could not deliver on its profit and growth potential.



Triggering Event:



On August 8, 2025 , C3 announced disappointing preliminary Q1 FY2026 results and cut full-year revenue guidance.

The Company attributed weak sales to“reorganization with new leadership” and the CEO's health problems.



Stock Impact:



August 8, 2025: Closed at $22.13/share

August 11, 2025: Fell to $16.47/share Drop: ~25.6% in a single trading day.



Next Steps for Investors:

Investors who suffered losses can seek appointment as lead plaintiff prior to October 21, 2025 by contacting Wolf Haldenstein .





We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP .

