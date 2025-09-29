Azerbaijan Designs Ganja Memorial On Armenian Missile-Hit Area In Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ganja Memorial Complex was designed on one of the territories that was subjected to missile strikes by the Armenian armed forces in October 2020 during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Ramil Jahangirov, head of the department at the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture, told media, Trend 's regional correspondent reports.

He stated that the foundation of the complex, laid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in January 2022.

"The complex spans four hectares, and the main central element is the museum building. The monument, distinguished by its unique architectural solution, its spiral form, symbolizes a crater - rocket trail in the ground. In the open part of the complex, the remains of destroyed buildings have been preserved in the form of a special installation.

The museum comprises sections on“The Early 20th Century,” “Deportation and Forced Displacement,”“Genocide and Massacres,” “Ceasefire and the Patriotic War Period,”“Missing Persons, Mass Graves, and Mine Terror,” and“Toward a Bright Future.”

Exhibits introduce visitors to the tragedies of the early 20th century, including the March 1918 genocide, and reflect the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Western Azerbaijan between 1948 and 1953. An interactive section allows exploration of archival materials, historical documents, and examples of destroyed cultural heritage.

Other sections highlight crimes of ethnic cleansing from 1987 through 1994, as well as genocides and systematic massacres against civilians. A separate section documents the deliberate targeting of civilians during the modern period. The final part of the museum is dedicated to the resilience and the will of the Azerbaijani people to achieve victory," he added.

Meanwhile, Ganja, located 80 kilometers from the frontline, was repeatedly targeted by the Armenian armed forces with“Tochka-U,” “Smerch,”“SCUD,” and other missile systems on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17, 2020. As a result of these attacks, 26 civilians, including six children, were killed, and 142 civilians were wounded.