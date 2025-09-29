Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy FM, Lesotho Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties

Deputy FM, Lesotho Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties


2025-09-29 03:05:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Lesotho Ambassador to the country, Manthabiseng Phohleli.
During the meeting, the bilateral ties and ways of boosting cooperation were touched on. (end)
nma


MENAFN29092025000071011013ID1110126438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search