New Virtual Field Trips From Discovery Education Connect Students To Real-World Learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 29, 2025 /3BL/ -Discovery Education , the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today presented the Fall 2025 schedule of free-to-use Virtual Field Trips. These virtual events engage today's students through exciting connections to real-world learning experiences.

The new line-up of virtual field trips provide students and teachers unique learning opportunities that come complete with high-quality instructional materials. In order of the premiere date, the new virtual field trips include:

Forging Innovation: A Mission Possible Virtual Field Trip

Premieres: October 9, 2025

Grades 6-12

Journey into the world of steel-one of the most essential and versatile materials in modern society. During this new virtual field trip, students will explore how steel is made from raw materials, how its properties can be altered through different processes, and why it's a cornerstone of innovation in architecture and structural engineering. Through real-world examples and design challenges, students discover how engineers and architects use steel to solve complex problems. This content is available from the STEM Careers Coalition , an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations, reaching 15M+ students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019.

Nature's Blueprint: A Virtual Field Trip

Premieres: October 21, 2025

Grades 6-12

In Nature's Blueprint: A Virtual Field Trip, students explore how genetic mutations influence the traits of living organisms and contribute to groundbreaking medical discoveries. Along the way, students encounter animals with remarkable traits and see how space-based genetic research is helping scientists better understand our environment and life on Earth. This is from DNA Decoded , a program in partnership with Illumina, that inspires students to investigate genomics and explore new career pathways with standards-aligned STEM resources.

Careers at Sea and Shore: A Virtual Field Trip to Maritime Manufacturing Centers

Premieres: October 29, 2025

Grades 6-12

This virtual field trip shows students the world of marine innovation as they explore how submarines are built and the amazing careers behind them. Discover how the healthy, drug-free choices you make today can lead to meaningful and rewarding careers in the future. Students meet engineers, welders, and technicians who are creating future national security systems that can operate underwater. This virtual field trip, funded through the Defense Department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program, is part of Operation Prevention , a program with the Drug Enforcement Administration providing no-cost online tools that support every member of the community with the power of prevention.

Amphibian Adventures: A Build the Change Virtual Field Trip to the Georgia Wetlands

Premieres: December 4, 2025

Grades 3-8

Join the LEGO Group and Discovery Education as we head to Jekyll Island and the Okefenokee Swamp to learn about the lifecycle and habitat of everyone's favorite web-footed friend: frogs. As an indicator species, frogs can tell us a lot about the health of an entire ecosystem-what's working and what's not.“Hop” aboard a swamp boat to explore frog conservation efforts, including ways to help frogs in your community. This Virtual Field Trip is part of Build the Change , a program with the LEGO Group celebrating the power of play to boost learning and improve the world around you.

Meet a Solar Telescope: A Virtual Field Trip to the U.S. National Science Foundation Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope

Premiered: September 17, 2025

Grades K-5

The Meet a Solar Telescope Virtual Field Trip with Sesame Workshop and the National Science Foundation gives students a close up look at the Sun itself as classrooms are brought to the top of a volcano in Maui, Hawai'i – home to the largest and most powerful solar telescope in the world. Students hear from real-life scientists and engineers who study the Sun as they learn about its importance to the world around us and see how the Sun is honored in Hawaiian culture. Discover more resources from the Why in Our World program designed to help connect STEM concepts to the world.

The Superpower of Story: A Virtual Field Trip to Warner Bros. Studios

Premiered: April 18, 2025

Grades 6-12

In the Superpower of Story: A Virtual Field Trip to Warner Bros. Studios , students journey to DC headquarters at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, to into the world of legendary DC Super Heroes uncovering the secrets of how stories evolve, from bold ideas to iconic comics and animated series to jaw-dropping live-action spectacles on the big screen. Along the way, students hear from the creative minds who shape the DC Universe and get an insider's look at the magic that brings their favorite characters to life.

Educators can sign-up their classrooms to attend all these virtual field trips using the registration page here . Each virtual field trip is available on-demand at no-cost after its release at 7 AM ET of the premiere date. Additional resources to support learning, such as a standards-aligned companion guide with hands-on activities and educator support content. Discover more Discovery Education virtual field trips here or on the Virtual Field Trips channel on the essential classroom companion, Discovery Education Experience .

“Research shows that students both need and want engaging classroom experiences that connect learning to the wider world. Virtual field trips offer educators a free and enjoyable way to spark student engagement while providing powerful, real-world learning opportunities,” said Jamie Jenkins, Senior Director of Instructional Design at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning.

Contact

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: ...