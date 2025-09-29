Blink Charging Announces Installation Of DC Fast Chargers At Power Up Plaza

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the installation of eight 120kW DC fast chargers at the newly developed Power Up Plaza in Chicago's West Garfield Park.

Marked by a grand opening on September 26, 2025, the collaboration between Power Up Plaza and Blink delivers critical EV infrastructure to an area that previously lacked convenient charging options. Partially funded by the Illinois EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), this project is strategically located near United Center and Cook County Hospital, with direct access to a nearby interstate exit. This makes it a key location for local EV drivers on daily commutes. By expanding access to reliable EV charging, this project represents a meaningful step toward building equitable and accessible EV infrastructure in the area.

“We are excited that this impactful installation has come to life. The site reflects our BlinkForward initiative to expand DC fast chargers in key locations with while also advancing Power Up Plaza's mission to serve its EV driver community by expanding charging infrastructure and helping drivers adopt electric transportation with confidence,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink Charging.

“Having Blink's DC fast chargers at Power Up Plaza brings needed EV infrastructure to the area for the convenience of local EV drivers and it represents an important investment in the future for the community,” said Justin Clemons, Owner of Power Up Plaza.“We're excited to be contributing to the growth and adoption of electric transportation across the city.”

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit

Blink Media Contact

Felicitas Massa

...

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

...

305-521-0200 ext. 446