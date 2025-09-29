Techalliance Secures Game-Changing $3.5-Million Investment From Feddev Ontario To Ignite Rural And Urban Innovation Through Polaris

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing southwestern Ontario as a global leader in technology and innovation, the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) , announces an investment of $3.5 million in TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario. Doubling down on long-term growth and backing Canadian innovators, this critical funding will fuel the launch of Polaris, an ambitious initiative designed to amplify the innovation capacity of leading-edge companies across the rural communities of Lambton, Huron, Elgin, Oxford, and Middlesex, and their adjacent urban centres, including London. This transformative announcement was made today at TechAlliance by Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament for London Centre, who was joined by the Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Deputy House Leader of the Government, and Member of Parliament for London West.

Key to Canada's future economic growth, Polaris is an engine for Canadian startups and IP rich, high-potential technology firms that are creating jobs, spurring innovation, and growing local economies in critical sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, medical technologies, digital health innovation, agricultural technologies, clean growth, housing manufacturing, and zero-emissions vehicles. This collaboration is a powerful commitment to driving inclusive and regionally diverse innovation, fortifying the economic strength of transformative tech companies, and sharpening their global competitive edge.

Through a dynamic cluster of offerings, including matched funding, bespoke advisory and mentorship, workforce and leadership development, community connectedness, and investor activity, Polaris will shatter geographical barriers, connecting rural and urban economies, fostering the creation of sustainable jobs and accelerating the adoption technology.

“This is a moonshot moment for southwestern Ontario's innovation corridor. Polaris is an investment and a declaration of our ongoing commitment to a connected, powerful, and globally competitive region,” said Christina Fox, CEO of TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.“FedDev Ontario funding will unlock and maximize unparalleled economic opportunities and forge sustainable growth for Canadian startups and hypergrowth scale-ups who choose to build in in the greater London area. We continue to foster a robust and vibrant region where every entrepreneur has the resources to master their north star capacity in one of Canada's top tech ecosystems.”

“Today's investment in Polaris highlights our government's commitment to driving innovation and sustainable economic growth across southern Ontario. By supporting organizations like TechAlliance, we are empowering businesses in both rural and urban communities to develop cutting-edge Canadian solutions, strengthening our region's global competitiveness and building a more resilient and prosperous economy for the future,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

“It's no secret that businesses not only create good jobs for Canadians, but they also play an important role in keeping our economy strong. Today's announcement is great news for businesses in London and across southwestern Ontario as Polaris will drive innovation and sustainability in key sectors while supporting local businesses and jobs,” said Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for London North Centre.

“London is home to incredible innovators and entrepreneurs who are building the future right here in our community. With this investment, we are helping local businesses in London and across southwestern Ontario grow, create good jobs and develop the kinds of solutions that will strengthen our economy and improve the lives of Canadians,” said the Honourable Arielle Kayabaga, Deputy Government House Leader and Member of Parliament for London West.

About TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

Headquartered in London, Ontario – one of the top ten emerging tech markets in North America, TechAlliance is the lead voice for the most promising startups and highest potential scaling companies in Southwestern Ontario. Home to a concentration of made-in-Canada unicorns, and supporting pathways to capital, customers, and talent, TechAlliance empowers world-class ventures and fuels growth in Canada's innovation economy by supporting founders and ventures at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

As the place for dreamers, innovators, and world-changing ideas, TechAlliance fosters a vibrant tech community for founders, industry leaders, tech talent, and capacity builders, champions and coaches entrepreneurs, and amplifies and impacts businesses across the region. Funded in part by the Government of Ontario, Regional Innovation Centres help Ontario-based innovators and entrepreneurs clear commercialization hurdles – accelerating the growth of companies so that they can compete and succeed globally and create high quality jobs in our province.