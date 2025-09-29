Vietjet Selects Smartkargo's AI-Powered AIRCAM Solution To Drive Cargo Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, a global leader in SaaS solutions for air cargo management, today announced that VietJet has adopted AIRCAM, SmartKargo's AI-powered Revenue and Capacity Management (RCM) solution. The move underscores VietJet's commitment to boosting cargo profitability, optimizing network capacity, and strengthening its position as a key player in the fast-growing Asian e-commerce and air cargo markets.

Fully integrated with the SmartKargo Cargo Management Platform, AIRCAM provides VietJet with a single, seamless system to forecast capacity, optimize space, predict demand, and maximize revenue in real time. By dynamically balancing demand, pricing, and available belly capacity, AIRCAM enables cargo teams to improve yields, reduce waste, and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

“Air cargo has become a critical growth engine for VietJet,” said Nelson Wu Di, Managing Director at VietJet Cargo, “Implementing SmartKargo's AIRCAM solution allows us to bring AI-driven forecasting and real-time revenue optimization to our operations. This gives our teams the ability to respond faster to market conditions, optimize capacity utilization, and grow profitability across our network - all while continuing to deliver reliable service for our customers.”

Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer at SmartKargo , added:“VietJet's adoption of AIRCAM reflects their vision and commitment to turning cargo into a strategic profit center. AIRCAM empowers airlines to make data-driven decisions by combining advanced AI forecasting with real-time revenue and capacity optimization. We are proud to support VietJet as they accelerate their cargo growth and unlock new revenue opportunities across Asia.”

With AIRCAM, VietJet can quickly adapt to seasonal demand surges, passenger load fluctuations, and changing cost dynamics. The AI-powered solution continuously evaluates demand and pricing, empowering VietJet's commercial and operations teams to make proactive, profit-focused decisions that strengthen overall network performance.

This milestone represents a new chapter in the partnership between SmartKargo and VietJet and highlights their shared commitment to digital transformation, efficiency, and profitable growth in the competitive air cargo market.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Canada.

For more information, visit

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Further information at

Contact:

Ed Burek

...