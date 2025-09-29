MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 28, 2025 8:37 am - The Interleukin-12 & 23 (IL-12/IL-23) Inhibitors Market is projected to reach USD 6.52 billion in 2025, growing at an 11% CAGR through 2032.

Interleukin-12 & 23 (IL-12/IL-23) Inhibitors Market to Reach USD 6.52 Billion by 2025, Projected to Grow at 11% CAGR Through 2032

The global Interleukin-12 & 23 (IL-12/IL-23) Inhibitors Market is poised for strong expansion, with revenues expected to reach USD 6,520 million in 2025 and further grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% between 2025 and 2032. Rising demand for biologic therapies, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and advancements in immunology research are among the key factors fueling this growth. North America and Europe remain dominant markets, supported by high treatment adoption and R&D investments, while Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging as a growth hub due to expanding healthcare access.

Application Outlook Driving Demand

The market is being shaped by high adoption of IL-12/23 inhibitors in treating psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. Psoriasis continues to represent the largest application segment, supported by increasing patient awareness and availability of targeted therapies. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) applications are witnessing robust growth as clinical evidence continues to strengthen around long-term efficacy and safety of IL-12/23 inhibitors. Expanding use in off-label indications is also contributing to overall market momentum.

Price Trend Analysis

Pricing trends in 2025 indicate moderate increases compared to 2024 across major regions. In the United States, average treatment prices rose by approximately 4% due to higher demand and limited biosimilar competition. In Germany, price adjustments of nearly 3% were noted, largely influenced by reimbursement policies and regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, Japan experienced a smaller 2% increase, reflecting government-driven cost containment measures. These variations highlight the impact of healthcare policies and regional market maturity on therapy affordability.

Competitive Landscape

The market features strong participation from global biopharmaceutical leaders. In North America, companies such as Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech) and AbbVie Inc. dominate with established products and ongoing clinical pipeline developments. European firms, including Novartis AG and UCB S.A., are investing heavily in expanding their autoimmune disease portfolios. In Asia, players like Takeda Pharmaceutical Company are strengthening their presence through regional collaborations and strategic launches. Collectively, these companies are focusing on clinical trials, product differentiation, and patient access programs to maintain competitive advantage in this high-growth therapeutic area.

As demand for effective and targeted therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions continues to rise, the Interleukin-12 & 23 (IL-12/IL-23) Inhibitors Market is expected to witness sustained momentum, offering significant opportunities for pharmaceutical innovators and investors globally.

