Greenonyx Named“Vertical Farming Company Of The Year” In 2025 Agtech Breakthrough Awards Program

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenOnyx , the company behind QFarming® technology that revolutionizes fresh food production through fully sterile, automated cultivation systems, announced it has been selected as "Vertical Farming Company of the Year" in the 5th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today.

Using innovative QFarming® technology, GreenOnyx grows Wanna Greens®, a ready-to-eat, nutritious, fresh greens with an unmatched shelf life. No washing or prep needed - Wanna Greens® comes ready-to-eat with a delicate taste that naturally blends into any food. Wanna Greens offers fresh Wolffia vegetables, also known as water lentils. These incredible plants provide as much iron as spinach, more zinc than broccoli, and more potassium than any other green vegetable. 100% Fresh, every tiny green is a whole raw living plant serving as a powerful source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

GreenOnyx achieves this exceptional freshness and unmatched shelf life through its proprietary QFarming® technology that delivers consistent quality, year-round local production, and scalable economics. The 100% seed-to-pack sterile production process successfully replicates Wolffia's native habitat conditions within a pure environment, harnessing the plant's naturally rapid growth to maximize cultivation efficiency. This approach enables the production of large quantities of leafy greens in minimal space while being highly eco-friendly - using significantly less water and requiring less energy than existing CEA solutions. This sterile production environment also eliminates the need for pesticides, antibiotics, or other toxins in growing Wanna Greens.

GreenOnyx has secured FDA, EFSA, and Israeli Ministry of Health approvals for fresh duckweed.

“Recognizing the link between lack of fresh dietary vegetables and early death from diseases like cancer and heart disease, I have applied my deep pharmaceutical R&D expertise to agriculture, with the aim of pioneering a vegetable that's ready to eat - something as easy as grabbing a dry good snack,” said Dr. Tsipi Shoham, co-founder and CEO of GreenOnyx.

“I'm incredibly grateful to AgTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We'll continue to make healthy greens accessible to everyone, so every spoon is like picking greens right from the field, while also challenging the traditional performance ceilings of indoor farming systems worldwide.”

The AgTech sector is rapidly redefining how food is produced, managed and distributed – transforming one of the world's most essential industries. From AI-driven crop analytics and precision farming platforms to sustainable agriculture solutions and autonomous equipment, AgTech is delivering greater efficiency, transparency and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the breakthrough innovators who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the AgTech industry's most rigorous evaluations of technology companies, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, AgTech Breakthrough aims to inspire continued innovation and help propel the global agriculture sector into a smarter, more sustainable future.

“Wanna Greens® uniquely bridges the gap between convenience and fresh nutrition, creating a new category of functional fresh food. Diets rich in fresh vegetables save lives. Unfortunately, fresh vegetables are not accessible and enjoyable for everyone, every day, with eight out of ten people consuming insufficient fresh green vegetables because of hassle and short shelf lives,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough.“GreenOnyx's revolutionary approach addresses the massive unmet global demand for wholesome, sustainable, and accessible nutrition by making fresh greens enjoyable and effortless for all consumers, including children and non-vegetable eaters. Congratulations on winning 'Vertical Farming Company of the Year!'”

Over 10,000 product units have been sold during the initial launch period in Israel, along with a 40% customer repeat purchase rate.

GreenOnyx is committed to promoting healthy nutritional consumption and environmental consciousness, contributing to the future of the world's global fresh food supply. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Tsipi Shoham and Benny Shoham, Tel Aviv-based GreenOnyx is an agro-tech company at the forefront of revolutionizing how fresh food is produced, distributed, and enjoyed. Its flagship product, Wanna Greens is the world's smallest green vegetable with powerful nutrients that make it 100% safe, 100% healthy, and 100% accessible.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more.

