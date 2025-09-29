403
Moldova gains almost fifty per cent of votes in parliamentary election
(MENAFN) Moldova’s ruling pro-EU Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) narrowly retained its parliamentary majority, capturing 50.2% of the vote, while the opposition secured 48.9%, according to the country’s Central Electoral Commission after all ballots were tallied.
The Patriotic Electoral Bloc, which favors closer relations with Russia and advocates constitutional neutrality, received 24.2% of the vote. Centrist Alternativa gained 8%, the left-leaning, Eurosceptic Our Party won 6.2%, and smaller pro-European groups such as PPDA captured 5.6%, allowing them to enter parliament. Several minor parties failed to reach the 1% threshold.
The election process faced criticism for unequal access abroad. Of 301 foreign polling stations, only two were open in Russia, home to one of the largest Moldovan diaspora communities—estimated at up to 500,000 people. About 4,100 votes were recorded there, with long lines reported in Moscow. By contrast, Italy, another key destination for Moldovan workers, provided over 70 polling stations, allowing tens of thousands of citizens to vote.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting directly on the results but noted that “some political forces have expressed their disagreement [and] are talking about possible violations in the elections.” Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a leader of the Patriotic Bloc, claimed that PAS remained in power primarily due to votes from the diaspora.
President Maia Sandu welcomed the results, emphasizing that Moldovans made their choice “despite all the interference and money spent by Moscow.” Russia has consistently denied allegations of election meddling. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also praised the outcome, stating, “No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve. You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom.”
