Trump hopeful about peace efforts in Middle East
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there is a "real chance for greatness in the Middle East."
"All are on board for something special, first time ever," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "We will get it done," he added.
In an interview with Axios, Trump emphasized the cooperation of Arab nations, stating, “The Arab countries were fantastic to work with on this. Hamas is coming with them. They have great respect for the Arab world." He added, "The Arab world wants peace, Israel wants peace, and Bibi wants peace,” underscoring his focus on achieving lasting peace in the region rather than only ending the conflict in Gaza.
Meanwhile, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in New York to help resolve remaining differences between the US and Israel, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Trump’s remarks came after a multilateral meeting earlier this week on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. Leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan gathered to discuss the Gaza conflict and broader peace initiatives.
