Sightlogix Introduces Next-Gen Smart Thermal AI Camera To Transform Perimeter Security For Essential Infrastructure

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SightLogix, a leader in AI-powered thermal security for critical infrastructure environments, today announced the launch of the next platform for its flagship smart thermal AI camera, SightSensor, to meet current and future demands of critical infrastructure security in the most challenging perimeter environments. The new platform combines state-of-the-art hardware, enhanced edge AI performance, and advanced diagnostics to power next-gen thermal imaging and redefine proactive threat detection and response at the perimeter.

Additionally, this new platform debuts an expanded, purpose-built, thermal video AI library that delivers greater classification accuracy for false alarm reduction. Based on the increased processing power and trained on more than 2 million real-world, non-synthetic thermal images, the new platform enables the library to grow and continually improve performance, providing long-term value for customers.

“The new SightSensor platform sets the foundation for where perimeter security is headed. Backed by 98% detection accuracy at distance and proven reliability, SightLogix continues to help security leaders protect critical infrastructure with confidence and measurable ROI,” stated Jim Hahn, CEO and Chairman of SightLogix.“By combining more power, intelligence and resilience in a single device, we are delivering improved performance and redefining what's possible at the edge with less bandwidth, lower latency, and no dependence on the cloud or servers.”

These advancements strengthen SightLogix's position as a leading and trusted provider of reliable perimeter protection for vast, high-risk outdoor environments, helping organizations lower costs by covering more area with fewer cameras, fewer false alarms, and faster response times.

Key Features Include:

Edge AI Performance and Increased AI Throughput: 20x more throughput enables advanced, multi-layered analytics entirely on-device.

. Industry-first use of this processor for thermal detection at the edge, powering full AI capabilities on-device with no cloud or server needed.

. Empowers organizations to achieve real-time detection without latency or heavy infrastructure requirements, keeping perimeters secure even in remote or bandwidth-limited locations.

Processing Power: Powered by a next-generation processor with a dedicated AI core, it delivers advanced analytics for faster detection and early warnings - even against small or fast-moving targets - giving security teams more time to respond.

. 5-6x more CPU power to allow complex analytics in parallel-like classification, behavior, and tracking.

. Resulting in 20% faster thermal frame rate to accurately detect and track fast moving targets.

Network and Diagnostic Intelligence: Built for harsh, mission-critical environments, it delivers 24/7 reliable coverage with minimal maintenance, reducing downtime, service calls, and overall costs.

. Hardened network chip for greater surge resistance.

. Smart cable diagnostics to catch wiring issues early.

. Adaptive power management that automatically balances window heater use under constrained power conditions.

The new platform is available to order for all SightSensor thermal perimeter cameras. For more information about ordering and pricing options visit

For over 20 years, SightLogix has set the standard for perimeter security, with advanced systems that detect intrusions at long distances, with exceptional accuracy and without false alarms. Engineered for scalability, reliability, and high performance in any environment, our solutions combine edge-based thermal analytics, geospatial intelligence, and Dual-Spectrum AI to ensure outdoor security success.

