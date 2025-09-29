403
HMS Mirdif Hospital Unveils New Outpatient Extension, Expanding Access to Advanced Specialties
(MENAFN- Empyre Communications) August 2025, United Arab Emirates: HMS Mirdif Hospital, one of Dubai’s leading multi-specialty hospitals under HMS Group, has officially opened its new Outpatient Department (OPD) Extension, expanding capacity and introducing advanced specialties designed to serve families and residents across the community.
The new extension adds state-of-the-art outpatient clinics, enhanced diagnostic and imaging technologies, and introduces key specialties including Physiotherapy, Migraine clinic, Allergy and Immunology, Varicose Veins (Vascular Surgery) and Lasik Services. With these additions, the hospital now offers patients more comprehensive care under one roof, supported by its integrated digital health platform for appointments and records.
Announcing the opening, Ala Atari, Group CEO of HMS, emphasised the Group’s vision for accessible and world-class healthcare:
The OPD Extension is designed around patient needs, with modern consultation suites, family-friendly spaces, and seamless integration ’nto HMS’s digital health platform for appointments and medical records. The hospital also continues to provide maternity support, paediatric services, and wellness programmes, now complemented by expanded subspecialties to meet growing demand.
Since its opening in 2021, HMS Mirdif Hospital has established itself as a multi-specialty hub with over 200 beds, 34 clinics, and more than 500 medical professionals. The new extension increases both outpatient and inpatient capacity, enabling the hospital to serve a larger community while maintaining its focus on personalized care.
The extension is the latest milestone in’HMS Group’s growth, following the establishment of HMS Al Garhoud Hospital, HMS DXBone Excellence Center, and the FIFA-accredited HMS Medical Centre of Excellence. Collectively, the group serves over 500,000 patients annually from more than 80 nationalities, supported by a team of 150+ doctors across its facilities.
