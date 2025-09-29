Financial Calendar 2026 For The Companies Of The Nykredit Group
Financial calendar 2026 for the companies of the Nykredit Group
4 February
Publication of Annual Reports 2025 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only), Nykredit Bank Group and the Spar Nord Bank.
26 March
Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.
26 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.
26 March
Annual General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.
26 March
Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.
7 May
Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2026 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
12 August
Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2026 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.
4 November
Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2026 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.
Contact
Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39
Attachment
-
Nr. 28 - Financial calendar 2026 for the companies of the Nykredit Group - UK
