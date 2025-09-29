403
Guinea Schedules Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Guinea has officially scheduled its first presidential election since the 2021 military takeover, setting a significant milestone in the West African nation's progress toward democratic governance.
According to a presidential announcement broadcast by a state-owned television channel, the country will hold the election on Sunday, December 28, 2025, across its entire territory.
The decree was made public late Saturday evening, highlighting the administration’s efforts to reestablish civilian leadership.
This declaration followed a ruling by Guinea’s Supreme Court, which on Friday validated the results of a recent constitutional referendum held on September 21.
The referendum saw strong public backing and introduced major modifications to the country’s governance framework.
Under the newly adopted constitution, the presidential mandate has been lengthened from five to seven years and allows for a single re-election.
Furthermore, it calls for the formation of a senate, one-third of whose members will be selected by the president.
It also introduces a special judicial body designated to prosecute high-ranking officials. Notably, the new charter provides legal protection to former heads of state and—for the first time—permits independent individuals to contest for the presidency.
These elements have stirred speculation regarding the future intentions of Guinea's transitional leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.
Mamady Doumbouya, a high-ranking military figure, has held the presidency since September 5, 2021, following a coup that unseated former President Alpha Condé.
Despite the anticipation surrounding the upcoming election, Doumbouya has not yet declared whether he intends to be a candidate in the December vote.
His administration, the National Council of the Rally for Development (CNRD), seized power with a promise to restore democratic order, a commitment that appears to be moving forward with the upcoming electoral process.
