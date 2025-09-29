403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Namibia Deploys 500 Soldiers to Contain Etosha Park Wildfire
(MENAFN) Namibia announced on Sunday the mobilization of 500 additional soldiers to assist in the ongoing battle against a wildfire that has ravaged Etosha National Park for nearly a week. This decision comes after an emergency meeting held on Saturday, where officials resolved to deploy military personnel to bolster the efforts of firefighters, police, and volunteers already working on the ground.
"An emergency meeting on Saturday decided to send 500 more troops to help firefighters, police, and volunteers on the ground," said Prime Minister Tjitunga Ngurare via the social media platform X.
The fire, which ignited almost a week ago at a charcoal production site just outside the park, has already scorched a third of the reserve, according to the country’s environment ministry. The blaze has since spread into Etosha National Park, causing the deaths of at least nine antelope and severely damaging wildlife habitats and grazing areas in the Omusati and Oshana regions, which border Angola.
Etosha National Park spans 22,935 square kilometers (8,855 square miles) and is home to 114 species of mammals, including the endangered black rhino. It also serves as a crucial stop for migratory birds, such as flamingos. With an estimated 200,000 tourists visiting annually, the park is an important ecological and economic resource for Namibia.
"An emergency meeting on Saturday decided to send 500 more troops to help firefighters, police, and volunteers on the ground," said Prime Minister Tjitunga Ngurare via the social media platform X.
The fire, which ignited almost a week ago at a charcoal production site just outside the park, has already scorched a third of the reserve, according to the country’s environment ministry. The blaze has since spread into Etosha National Park, causing the deaths of at least nine antelope and severely damaging wildlife habitats and grazing areas in the Omusati and Oshana regions, which border Angola.
Etosha National Park spans 22,935 square kilometers (8,855 square miles) and is home to 114 species of mammals, including the endangered black rhino. It also serves as a crucial stop for migratory birds, such as flamingos. With an estimated 200,000 tourists visiting annually, the park is an important ecological and economic resource for Namibia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment