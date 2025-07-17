Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury

-Much Doge. Such Utility. Very Treasury.-

-First publicly listed company on a major US exchange to accumulate Dogecoin as a core asset-

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) (“Bit Origin” or the“Company”), today announced that it has entered into agreements with accredited investors for the sale of up to $400 million in Class A ordinary shares and up to $100 million in convertible debt to launch the Company's Dogecoin (“Doge”) treasury strategy.



Bit Origin expects to become one of the largest publicly traded Doge holders

Strategy aims to deliver long-term value through increasing Doge-per-share Reflects the Company's hope in potential Doge integrations into payment layers, such as X Money

Bit Origin's accumulation of Doge reflects the Company's conviction in the network's grassroots strength and payment utility, driven by low fees and merchant acceptance. Building on its infrastructure roots, Bit Origin plans to explore miner-facing services, payment applications, and other value-generating operations within the Doge ecosystem.

The Company has completed an initial closing of $15 million under the convertible debt facility and intends to use a significant portion of the proceeds for its initial Dogecoin acquisition.

Chardan acted as the placement agent in connection with the funded facility from ATW Partners.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies.

