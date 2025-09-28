Pune University, Qatar Campus Kicks Off First Batch Of Bed Classes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education, the Qatar Campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Pune, announced the commencement of classes for the inaugural batch of its Bachelor of Education (BEd) Programme in Qatar.

The opening session was marked by inspirational addresses from Prof. Dr. B B Nath, Director of MIE-SPPU Qatar Campus, and Dinesh Bakshi, Head of Operations, who emphasised the importance of professional teacher education in shaping the future of learning in Qatar. The event also featured insightful talks by Prof. Pranav and Prof. Vikas, setting the tone for an enriching academic journey.

The first cohort consists of an enthusiastic group of teacher-students from diverse backgrounds, united by their aspiration to strengthen their teaching practice and advance their careers in education.

The BEd programme will be delivered by a team of highly qualified educators and academic leaders, with Dr. Sujata providing hands-on support to ensure continuous guidance for students. The programme follows a hybrid model, blending online and face-to-face evening and Saturday classes, designed to accommodate the schedules of working professionals.

With a curriculum aligned to India's National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the programme introduces modern modules such as ICT in Education, Digital Learning, Drama and Arts in Education, Community Engagement, and Educational Research Projects. This ensures that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values required to meet the demands of 21st-century education both in Qatar and globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. B B Nath, the director of the institute, said:“Today's launch marks an important milestone for our campus and for teacher education in Qatar. We are proud to provide educators with a globally recognized qualification that combines academic rigor with practical relevance, and we look forward to seeing our students grow into leaders in the teaching profession.”