AngelAi Launches in Saudi Arabia, Unlocking Scalable Financial Growth Through AI and Mortgage Servicing Innovation
(MENAFN- EmailWire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- AngelAi, the world’s first empathetic AI platform for financial services, is proud to announce its official launch in Saudi Arabia. With over 250,000 registered users and $34B+ in mortgages funded since 2019, AngelAi is now bringing its transformative technology to the Kingdom—offering banks and investors a rare opportunity to participate in a platform that combines long-term cash flow, viral user growth, and AI-driven market expansion.
To mark this milestone, AngelAi hosted an unforgettable launch celebration in Diriyah, Riyadh—a UNESCO World Heritage site and symbol of Saudi Arabia’s cultural renaissance. The event featured global comedy icon Russell Peters and brought together financial leaders, investors, and innovators for an evening of luxury, laughter, and strategic dialogue. The setting reflected AngelAi’s commitment to blending tradition with technology, and its belief that financial growth must be rooted in trust, empathy, and shared values.
AngelAi is built on a foundation of 20+ years of R&D and a capital structure that’s debt-free and profitable. The platform anchors customers into 30-year mortgage servicing contracts, creating predictable revenue and durable engagement. Each $1B deployed into AngelAi’s MSR-backed ecosystem yields ~258,000 households and unlocks $30B in valuation impact—making it one of the most capital-efficient growth engines in global fintech.
“Saudi Arabia is entering a golden age of financial innovation,” said Pavan Agarwal, Founder of AngelAi. “AngelAi’s arrival is a strategic invitation to banks and investors to lead the region in scalable, AI-powered growth—where every dollar deployed acquires long-term customers and compounds enterprise value.”
AngelAi is now opening its Series B investment round and actively engaging with financial institutions across the GCC. The company is targeting $3B in capital deployment in Year 1, with a trajectory toward 25% U.S. mortgage market share by 2028—driven by data, not speculation.
About AngelAi
AngelAi is the empathetic AI platform revolutionizing mortgage and credit services. Built by Celligence International, AngelAi combines human oversight with machine precision to deliver fast, fair, and scalable financial outcomes. Learn more at angelai.com.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
To mark this milestone, AngelAi hosted an unforgettable launch celebration in Diriyah, Riyadh—a UNESCO World Heritage site and symbol of Saudi Arabia’s cultural renaissance. The event featured global comedy icon Russell Peters and brought together financial leaders, investors, and innovators for an evening of luxury, laughter, and strategic dialogue. The setting reflected AngelAi’s commitment to blending tradition with technology, and its belief that financial growth must be rooted in trust, empathy, and shared values.
AngelAi is built on a foundation of 20+ years of R&D and a capital structure that’s debt-free and profitable. The platform anchors customers into 30-year mortgage servicing contracts, creating predictable revenue and durable engagement. Each $1B deployed into AngelAi’s MSR-backed ecosystem yields ~258,000 households and unlocks $30B in valuation impact—making it one of the most capital-efficient growth engines in global fintech.
“Saudi Arabia is entering a golden age of financial innovation,” said Pavan Agarwal, Founder of AngelAi. “AngelAi’s arrival is a strategic invitation to banks and investors to lead the region in scalable, AI-powered growth—where every dollar deployed acquires long-term customers and compounds enterprise value.”
AngelAi is now opening its Series B investment round and actively engaging with financial institutions across the GCC. The company is targeting $3B in capital deployment in Year 1, with a trajectory toward 25% U.S. mortgage market share by 2028—driven by data, not speculation.
About AngelAi
AngelAi is the empathetic AI platform revolutionizing mortgage and credit services. Built by Celligence International, AngelAi combines human oversight with machine precision to deliver fast, fair, and scalable financial outcomes. Learn more at angelai.com.
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment