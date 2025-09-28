US Secretary Of State Urges Iran To Resume Direct Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Iran to resume direct negotiations with Washington "without delay" in order to reach an agreement on its nuclear program, following the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.
Rubio said in a press statement late Saturday, that "President Donald Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option and that reaching a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world," urging Tehran to "accept good-faith direct talks without stalling or obfuscation."
He added that in the absence of such an deal, "it is incumbent on partners to implement snapback sanctions immediately in order to pressure Iran's leaders to do what is right for their nation, and best for the safety of the world."
Rubio stressed that the UN Security Council's decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran confirms the world will not bow to its threats and that Tehran will be held accountable, calling on other countries to ensure the "immediate enforcement" of the measures.
UN sanctions on Iran were reinstated earlier Saturday after being lifted under the 2015 nuclear accord, while the European troika of Britain, France, and Germany welcomed the "snapback" mechanism and urged Tehran to fully comply with Security Council resolutions. (end)
