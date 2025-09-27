Lbank Exchange Listed RATD (RATD)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listed RATD (RATD) at 10:00 on September 16, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the RATD/USDT trading pair at: .



About RATD

RATD is a meme coin inspired by one of 2025's most viral trends-the Dancing Rat meme that captivated millions across social media platforms in early February 2025. As digital culture continues to influence the crypto space, RATD has transformed this iconic internet moment into a decentralized movement fueled by humor, community, and the power of memetics.

More than just a meme, RATD aims to become a cornerstone of the next generation of community-driven tokens-building a brand around collective energy, shared joy, and decentralized ownership.

Tokenomics

The total supply of RATD is 1 billion tokens , with a clear and structured allocation model designed to promote fairness, growth, and long-term sustainability:

  • 45% Community Allocation

  • 20% Liquidity

  • 15% Ecosystem & Treasury

  • 10% Exchange Listings

  • 10% Team (locked for 6 months, then 6-month vesting)

The tokenomics emphasize community ownership while also ensuring deep liquidity and robust future development. Team allocations are fully locked for six months, followed by linear vesting-underscoring a long-term commitment to the project.

Roadmap

RATD's development is structured in four progressive phases :

Phase 1: Conceptualization

  • Creation of the Dancing Rat meme coin

  • Community ignition via social media virality

Phase 2: Infrastructure

  • Website and branding launch

  • Token deployment on Ethereum

  • Listing on major tracking platforms (DEXTools, CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap)

Phase 3: Growth

  • Initial DEX offering (IDO) and CEX listings

  • Launch of community staking and reward programs

  • DAO development begins

Phase 4: Expansion

  • Meme integration into Web3 games and NFT series

  • Global meme contests and creator partnerships

  • Cross-chain deployment and scalability solutions

Why RATD?

In a market saturated with utility claims, RATD takes a bold, community-first approach-where vibes , culture , and collective belief become the utility. The Dancing Rat is more than a joke; it's a symbol of synchronized energy in crypto: viral, unexpected, and unstoppable.

Learn More about RATD

Website:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

