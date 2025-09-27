Lbank Exchange Listed RATD (RATD)
About RATD
RATD is a meme coin inspired by one of 2025's most viral trends-the Dancing Rat meme that captivated millions across social media platforms in early February 2025. As digital culture continues to influence the crypto space, RATD has transformed this iconic internet moment into a decentralized movement fueled by humor, community, and the power of memetics.
More than just a meme, RATD aims to become a cornerstone of the next generation of community-driven tokens-building a brand around collective energy, shared joy, and decentralized ownership.
Tokenomics
The total supply of RATD is 1 billion tokens , with a clear and structured allocation model designed to promote fairness, growth, and long-term sustainability:
- 45% Community Allocation
20% Liquidity 15% Ecosystem & Treasury
10% Exchange Listings 10% Team (locked for 6 months, then 6-month vesting)
The tokenomics emphasize community ownership while also ensuring deep liquidity and robust future development. Team allocations are fully locked for six months, followed by linear vesting-underscoring a long-term commitment to the project.
Roadmap
RATD's development is structured in four progressive phases :
Phase 1: Conceptualization
- Creation of the Dancing Rat meme coin
Community ignition via social media virality
Phase 2: Infrastructure
- Website and branding launch
Token deployment on Ethereum Listing on major tracking platforms (DEXTools, CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap)
Phase 3: Growth
- Initial DEX offering (IDO) and CEX listings
Launch of community staking and reward programs DAO development begins
Phase 4: Expansion
- Meme integration into Web3 games and NFT series
Global meme contests and creator partnerships Cross-chain deployment and scalability solutions
Why RATD?
In a market saturated with utility claims, RATD takes a bold, community-first approach-where vibes , culture , and collective belief become the utility. The Dancing Rat is more than a joke; it's a symbol of synchronized energy in crypto: viral, unexpected, and unstoppable.
