Cooking Oil, Fuel, Gold Rates Surge In Kabul Markets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Malaysian cooking oil, fuel and gold prices surged while that of other food items stayed stable during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel prices up

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol increased from 71afs to 72afs and diesel from 71afs to 73afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said one kilogram of the commodity went up from 50afs to 51afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the rate of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil increased from 1,550afs to 1,600afs.

But the prices of some essential food items remained unchanged during the week.



A 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour sold at 1,400afs A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice cost 2,600afs

A 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar at 2,350afs



A kilogram of African black tea at 380afs One kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,400afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold surged from 6,270afs to 6,450afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 4,890afs to 5,000afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 67.40afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 67.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 230afs.

hz/ma