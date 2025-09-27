ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹155 Crore Linked To ₹1,600 Crore LFS Broking Fraud
The listed properties were attached as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA ), 2002 include parcels of land, apartments, hotels, resorts, and factory plots spread across various districts in West Bengal and other states, according to ED.
During the investigation , these assets were identified as Proceeds of Crime resulting from the fraudulent transaction of more than ₹1,600 crore from investors. The investors were misled with false promises of guaranteed high returns through various entities controlled by the accused, the agency said.
ED began a probe based on FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police under various IPC sections against LFS Broking, Saiyad Jiyajur Rahaman, and others. Additionally, multiple FIRs have been filed against Saiyad Jiyajur Rahman and the LFS group in Gujarat, Odisha, and Maharashtra.What did the investigation reveal?
According to the investigation, Saiyad Jiyajur Rahaman, Dilip Kumar Maity, Md. Anarul Islam and their associates ran illegal investment schemes by manipulating SEBI registration certificates. They used a network of entities to collect and divert investor funds, promising guaranteed monthly returns of 2-3 per cent, ANI reported.
The accused operated an illegal business claiming to be M/s LFS Broking Pvt. Ltd., a SEBI-registered company involved in share broking and investments. However, they intentionally created multiple firms with names similar to M/s LFS Broking Pvt. Ltd., misleading investors into thinking they were investing in the legitimate SEBI-registered entity. In reality, the funds were diverted to these similarly named firms, including LFS Broking and PMS Services.
Earlier, ED arrested six individuals involved in the case, including the mastermind, Saiyad Jiyajur Rahaman. They are now in judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment