Asia Cup: India's Stand If Mohsin Naqvi Hosts Presentation?

Dubai – Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan, will be in attendance when his country takes on India in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday and it would be interesting to see how the Indian team responds to his presence at the post-match trophy ceremony.

Naqvi is also the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While a Board chief coming to watch a cricket match isn't a big deal but what can snowball into a controversy is the fact that in his capacity as ACC chief, Naqvi is mandated to be present at the post-final presentation ceremony.

As the head of the continental body, he will be well within his rights to present the trophy and also engage in a customary handshake with both squads.

With the Indian team maintaining a 'No Handshake' Policy with Pakistan, it is highly unlikely that BCCI will allow its players to engage with a PCB chief whose public stance has been anti-India.

The Indian board hasn't made its stance on Naqvi public yet.

Not only that, it was on Naqvi's insistence that the PCB accused match referee Andy Pycroft of prohibiting the exchange of pleasantries after the September 14 game here, something that summarily rejected by the ICC.