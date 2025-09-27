XRP Tundra Presale With DAMM V2 Integration Noted By Bitcoin Hyper Investors

Bitcoin Hyper investors drew attention to XRP Tundra's use of DAMM V2 liquidity pools, designed to stabilize trading and strengthen market structure.

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Hyper, an emerging presale project, has highlighted XRP Tundra's integration of DAMM V2 liquidity pools as a defining feature of its presale design. XRP Tundra is currently priced at $0.068 per TUNDRA-S , with free allocations of TUNDRA-X included. Fixed launch values are set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X .

The two presales have generated discussion among retail investors seeking structured alternatives to major cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin Hyper pursues its own token model, its commentary on Tundra underscores the growing relevance of liquidity technology in presale launches.

Presale Structure

XRP Tundra distributes two tokens through a single entry. TUNDRA-S , issued on Solana, functions as the utility token, while TUNDRA-X , deployed on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), serves as the governance and reserve asset.

In Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 with a 16% bonus in tokens . Each purchase also includes free TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034 . A total of 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S is allocated for presale distribution. On XRPL, 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X out of 200,000,000 tokens is designated for presale participants.

DAMM V2 Integration

XRP Tundra has implemented Meteora's DAMM V2 liquidity pools to reduce volatility during launch. The system introduces dynamic fees that start high - up to 50% - and decrease over time, discouraging immediate selling.

Collected fees are directed into project reserves, with the design intended to strengthen long-term liquidity. Liquidity providers also receive NFTs to track positions and have the option to lock liquidity permanently in support of stability.

Bitcoin Hyper's reference to DAMM V2 highlights how presale projects are increasingly focusing on structural safeguards. Commentators note that liquidity protections of this type are not common among early-stage launches.

Token Allocation

The total supply of XRP Tundra tokens is fixed at 300,000,000 , split between 200,000,000 TUNDRA-X and 100,000,000 TUNDRA-S . Allocation includes:



80,000,000 TUNDRA-X to presale participants

50,000,000 TUNDRA-X for ecosystem rewards under capped emissions

20,000,000 TUNDRA-X for ecosystem growth and partnerships

20,000,000 TUNDRA-X to the team and advisors, subject to vesting 30,000,000 TUNDRA-X for liquidity and strategic reserves



Verification and Oversight

Independent audits have been completed with Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins . The development team has also undergone KYC verification through Vital Block , providing identity assurance uncommon in presale environments.

“DAMM V2 provides a safeguard for our participants by aligning liquidity design with long-term stability,” the XRP Tundra team said.

As major cryptocurrencies continue to trade within established ranges, presale projects have become focal points for higher-risk, higher-reward strategies. With both Bitcoin Hyper and XRP Tundra under discussion, investors are comparing presale mechanics such as liquidity pools and fixed pricing as indicators of sustainability.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project developed to expand XRP's role in digital finance. The platform introduces a dual-token model linking Solana and XRPL, with future development plans including GlacierChain , a DeFi layer designed to extend XRP's capabilities through lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

