Covalense Digital Shortlisted For 'Leading AI-Powered Solution' At MVNO Nation Awards 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 8:38 am - Covalense Digital shortlisted for 'Leading AI-Powered Solution' at the MVNO Nation Awards for its Csmart AI/ML & GenAI platform, which transforms MVNO operations.

Bengaluru, India – 26, September 2025 – Covalense Digital, a global leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions, has been named a finalist in the prestigious“Leading AI-Powered Solution” category at the MVNO Nation Awards 2025. This recognition highlights the company's pioneering Csmart Gen AI & AI/ML platform, purpose-built to transform the MVNO ecosystem through intelligence, automation, and innovation.

The MVNO Nation Awards recognise global innovators, and Covalense Digital's finalist position highlights the company's commitment to empowering MVNOs with agility, customer-centricity, and future-readiness.

The Csmart Gen AI & AI/ML platform is already redefining MVNO operations by delivering measurable outcomes across customer experience, operational efficiency, revenue acceleration, and risk management. With Generative AI-powered capabilities such as chatbots, customer segmentation, campaigns, predictive churn analytics, fraud detection, intelligent multilingual digital onboarding, and dynamic pricing optimisation, the platform empowers MVNOs to deliver hyper-personalised services whilst optimising costs.

Recognised for reshaping MVNO operations globally, the platform sets new standards for AI-driven automation and customer-centric innovation, driving higher retention, faster time-to-market, improved ARPU, and proactive service delivery.

“Being recognised as a finalist at the MVNO Nation Awards is a proud milestone for us. It validates our vision of combining Generative AI, advanced analytics, and automation to help MVNOs unlock new growth opportunities whilst delivering superior customer experiences,” said Santhosh Laggishetty, Vice President – Product Management.

This recognition reflects the collective dedication of Covalense Digital's teams, partners, and clients in pioneering breakthrough solutions across the global telecom landscape.

About Covalense Digital:

At Covalense Digital, we empower telecommunications and enterprises to thrive in the digital age. Through our cutting-edge platforms and tailored solutions, we enable seamless customer journeys-from onboarding to billing to care-using advanced cloud, AI, and mobile technologies.

Specialising in digital transformation solutions for around two decades, we help our clients create exceptional customer experiences while unlocking new opportunities. Our mission is to deliver meaningful business value through innovation.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices across five continents, we forge lasting partnerships with customers worldwide, helping them achieve transformative results through technology excellence.

For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

Anju Gulati

Director Marketing and Communications

...

+91 9890381866