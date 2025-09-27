Central Government Job Alert: HUDCO Hiring 42 Trainee Officers Apply Today
HUDCO Recruitment 2025: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), under the Central Government, has released a notification to fill Trainee Officer positions. A total of 42 vacancies have been announced across India. This is an excellent Central Government job opportunity for individuals with higher educational qualifications like /B, CA/CMA, and MBA/PGD. Selected candidates for this role will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and not more than 28 years old. As per government rules, there is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.
Selection Process and Application Fee
To select eligible candidates for these positions, a two-stage process involving a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and an Interview will be followed.
. Application Fee: There is no fee for SC / ST / PwBD candidates. Other category candidates must pay an application fee of ₹1,000/-.
This is the Deadline to Apply!
The application dates for this rare Central Government job are as follows:
. Online application start date: 27.09.2025
. Last date to apply: 17.10.2025
Eligible and interested graduates are advised to apply quickly through HUDCO's official website, org, by October 17. Before applying, please thoroughly check the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official notification.
