HTX Opens Trading For XPL (Plasma)

HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of XPL on September 26. The XPL/USDT spot trading pair, the XPL/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair, and XPL/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.







Plasma is a Layer1 blockchain purpose-built for global stablecoin payments, offering zero-fee USDT transfers and custom gas tokens to help realise the stablecoin promise of permissionless access to financial services for everyone, everywhere. Plasma's global payments coverage and inbound suite of products position it as the native chain for stablecoin payments.

As the native token of the Plasma blockchain, XPL is used to facilitate transactions as well as to reward those who provide network support by validating transactions.

