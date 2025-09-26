2025 Trendsetting Products (Autumn) Global Launch Successfully Held In Guangzhou

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - The 2025 Trendsetting Products (Autumn) Global Launch was successfully staged in Guangzhou, as a highlight of the 2025 China Catering Brand Festival (34th HCC Catering Industry Expo).

As a flagship segment of the festival, the launch convened an impressive lineup of industry leaders - including founders of prominent F&B brands, executives from leading supply chain enterprises, renowned experts, and association representatives. The event was also attended by authoritative media and key opinion leaders, with several top-tier influencers from the Hongdongshike Influencer Alliance adding to the event's influence and visibility.

The launch drew significant international attention as well, with media outlets from Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and other regions covering the event, further amplifying its impact and extending the global reach of the brand.







The conference showcased a diverse range of outstanding products that are driving industry trends. In the "Revolutionizing Taste" segment featured products such as Juhui Food Technology (Chongqing) Co.,LTD's Laoyouji hotpot sauce1983, KINGWELL Extra Savory & Mellow Agaricus Blazei Mushroom Soup Base, Sichuan Cuihong BBQ Powder, and Jiangsu Meixin Food Technology Co.., Ltd's Fig and Chicken Broth Flavor Soup Base demonstrated the limitless possibilities of expanding the culinary experience.

In the "Elevating Quality" segment, McCormick's Cajun seasoning, Baipinriguang Golden Tomato Seasoning, Dai Xia Ji Whole Shrimp Bite-Size Paste, and JIACHUANG FOOD's Tomahawk Steak highlighted breakthroughs in quality and refinement.

In the "Reinventing the Classics" segment, Evergreen Food's Evergreen Squirrel-Shaped Tilapia, ZAIQI Grain Stalpes "Yellow Steamed Buns," SUNBOY (InnerMongolia) Food Technology Group Co., LTD.'s Roasted Sunflower Seeds Original Flavor Gift Package, and KEENON 's Dinerbot t10 showcased innovative approaches to reimagining traditional forms and applications.













To recognize the pioneering role and innovation of the Trendsetting Products, the 2025 Trendsetting Products (Autumn) Global Launch Conference also featured an awards ceremony. Two honors were presented - the "Trend Leadership Award" and the "Breakthrough Innovation Award," with winners selected based on four key dimensions: innovation, market potential, quality consistency, and scenario adaptability.

The 2025 Trendsetting Products (Autumn) Global Launch Conference serves as the premier global stage this autumn for unveiling China's latest F&B products, technologies, and concepts, and also as a vital platform propelling the industry toward standardization, branding, and internationalization. By continuously providing guidance on product selection and setting new paradigms for innovation, the conference empowers brands and enterprises to seize market opportunities and achieve sustainable growth.

