Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day


2025-09-26 07:06:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on social media accounts on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance.

Azernews presents the post:

MENAFN26092025000195011045ID1110117283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search