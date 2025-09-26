Bengal: CBI Arrests Another Absconding Accused In BJP Worker Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has arrested one more absconding accused named in the chargesheet for the murder of BJP worker, Abhijit Sarkar, in Kolkata in an incident of post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

The name of the accused person is Amit Das.

“The instant case dated 25.08.2021, registered at CBI, Kolkata, is one of the cases related to post-poll violence during state assembly elections in the state of West Bengal in the year 2021,” a statement mentioned.

To recall, after completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on September 30, 2021, against 20 accused persons in the case. Thereafter, CBI filed another supplementary charge sheet on July 30, 2025, against 18 more accused persons.

“After concerted efforts and on the basis of source information and technical inputs, the absconding accused was arrested today. Investigation is continuing,” the statement from CBI read.

Earlier, a Trinamool Congress legislator from Kolkata and two party councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation were named as accused in the case by the CBI.

Trinamool Congress legislator from Beliaghata assembly constituency in north Kolkata, Paresh Paul, and the party councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), namely Swapan Samaddar from ward number 58 and Papiya Ghosh from ward number 30. Samaddar is also a member (mayor-in-council) of KMC.

To recall, Paul had been the only legislator from the state to be questioned by the CBI sleuths earlier in the matter.

Besides Paul, Samaddar, and Ghosh, the former officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga Police Station, Subhojit Sen, and the former woman sub-inspector of the same police station, Ratna Sarkar, were also named as accused in CBI's fresh supplementary charge sheet.

To recall, Abhijit Sarkar was killed on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections were declared, where Trinamool Congress bagged a landslide victory.

Initially, the investigation into the matter was started by the homicide squad under the detective department of Kolkata Police, which, in its charge sheet, named a total of 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation by registering a case in August 2021 and in September 2021 filed a supplementary chargesheet against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously charge-sheeted by the police.