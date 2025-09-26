Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal


2025-09-26 10:08:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:15 AM EST - Bank of Montreal : Revealed the results of a survey, which found that while nearly three quarters (73%) of Canadian parents and grandparents plan on leaving an inheritance to their children and/or grandchildren, nearly half (45%) plan on providing financial support to their adult children and/or grandchildren in the next year. Bank of Montreal shares T are trading unchanged at $180.47.

MENAFN26092025000212011056ID1110115795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search