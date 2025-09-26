Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. : Has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to be acquired by funds affiliated with GTCR LLC. with the support of each of the Company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Graham Rosenberg, the Company's President and CFO, Nate Tchaplia, and LC8 DCC Investment Borrower, L.P., via an all-cash transaction that values Dentalcorp at approximately $2.2 billion on an equity value basis and $3.3 billion on an enterprise value basis. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.28.
