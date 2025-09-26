Award-Winning Documentary 'Harm In The Water' Launches Global Screening Tour To Spotlight Pollution And Community Health

Harm in the Water Film Launches Global Tour

Film confronts environmental hazards along the Mississippi River and other coastal areas and calls for investment in Community-led solutions

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harm in the Water , the winner of the 2025 Essence Festival Documentary Award, is embarking on a global screening tour this fall to inform and educate communities around the world about the devastating impacts of water contamination. The groundbreaking film exposes the legacy of environmental hazards along the Mississippi River, known as“Cancer Alley,” and the toll of water pollution on people.

Produced by Black in Marine Science (BIMS ) in partnership with BlueGAP , Harm in the Water combines science, history, and human stories to uncover decades of industrial contamination and neglect.

“This film is more than data and science, it is about dignity, survival, and truth,” said Dr. Tiara Moore, Founder of BIMS.“Communities deserve clean water. Harm in the Water is a demand to center community health and well-being in environmental policy and to invest in the organizations on the front lines of this fight.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Kendall Moore, the documentary traces the dual role of the Mississippi River as both an economic lifeline and a toxic corridor. It shares how staggering cancer rates in predominantly Black neighborhoods coincide with areas of high levels of pollution from chemical plants. Residents describe this reality as“slavery by another name,” underscoring the film's central theme: environmental violence as an extension from plantation to industrial systems.

Global Tour Stops

The Harm in the Water Global Tour will feature screenings and panel discussions in:

New Orleans, Louisiana | Sept. 26 at Tulane University, 1440 Canal St, New Orleans, LA

Kenya, Africa | Sept. 27 at Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research in Mombasa

Brooklyn, New York | Sept. 28 at 100 Sutton St, Brooklyn, NY

Chapel Hill, North Carolina | Sept. 30 at Sonja H. Stone Center, 150 South Road Chapel Hill, N.C

Washington, D.C. | Oct. 1 at Reservoir Center, 301 Water St SE, Washington, D.C 20003

Washington, D.C. | Oct. 10 at Howard University, 2397 6th St NW FL | Oct. 30 at FAMU College of Pharmacy, 1415 S MLK Jr. Blvd. Tallahassee, FL

New Orleans, Louisiana | Dec.20 at Creole Queen, 1 Poydras St. New Orleans, LA

These events build on the film's momentum between major film festivals nationwide and bring critical attention to both U.S. and global audiences. Each screening will be paired with community conversations featuring scientists, advocates, and residents, creating space for dialogue, resilience, and action.

About the Film

Through intimate testimonies and expert insights, Harm in the Water highlights the resilience of families and advocates who have refused to be silenced, while challenging policymakers and industries to take accountability. The trailer juxtaposes Mississippi's natural beauty with haunting realities:“There's a lot of blood in the soil and in that water,” one voice declares.

About the Collaborators

Black In Marine Science (BIMS): A global nonprofit empowering Black voices in marine and environmental sciences through advocacy, education, and storytelling.

BlueGAP: A platform connecting upstream and downstream communities through stories and data to drive solutions that reduce environmental hazards and nitrogen pollution.

Kendall Moore: An award-winning director known for her work at the intersection of race, ecology, and human rights.

This work is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF grant #2230710). The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the NSF.

Watch and Engage

Harm in the Water will screen globally this fall. For updates, follow BIMS (@BIMScience) and BlueGAP (@BlueGapOrg) on social media. To host a screening or partner on advocacy efforts, contact ....

Harm in the Water Trailer

