Indian Textile Delegation Showcases India's Strength In Technical Textiles At Manchester Roadshow
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25 September 2025, Delhi : A high-level Indian delegation led by Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, showcased India's expanding strength in the technical textiles sector at a dedicated Technical Textiles Roadshow in Manchester, United Kingdom. The delegation comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles and representatives from the Man-Made Fibre, Technical Textiles and other key textile segments, including TEXPROCIL, underlining India's robust capabilities and commitment to innovation-driven and sustainable growth.
Secretary's Address - Innovation, Sustainability & CETA
In her keynote, Ms. Neelam Shami Rao stressed that technical textiles are among India's fastest-growing segments, driven by R&D, advanced manufacturing and circular economy practices. She highlighted India's focus on sustainability, green manufacturing and waste reduction under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) scheme to strengthen long-term competitiveness.
She noted that the India - UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) creates a win-win framework - offering secure, sustainable sourcing and technology partnerships for the UK, and enhanced market access, tariff reduction, mutual recognition of standards and investor confidence for India. Ms. Rao encouraged UK retailers and industrial users to partner with India's cost-competitive, innovation-led ecosystem to build resilient and sustainable supply chains.
Strategic Engagements
The delegation also visited leading innovation hubs including the Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University and the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, Manchester, to explore partnerships in advanced materials, sustainable technical textiles and circular fashion models.
India's Technical Textiles Export Snapshot (FY 2024-25)
Global exports: USD 2.92 billion
Major categories: Packtech (37.5%), Indutech (28%)
Exports to UK: USD 136 million (4.7% share)
Way Forward
The visit is expected to facilitate greater trade opportunities, joint ventures, investment and technology partnerships between India and the UK. Flagship schemes such as PM MITRA mega textile parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the NTTM are creating world-class infrastructure and an enabling business environment. Combined with the market access benefits of CETA, India is advancing its vision to double textile exports by 2030, while supporting a mutually beneficial, sustainable and future-ready India-UK textile trade partnership.
