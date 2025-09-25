Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-25 03:13:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - Safety Shot, Inc. : Announced a strategic alliance with Monarq Asset Management , a leading multi-strategy digital asset investment manager, to oversee the active management of its BONK Holdings LLC subsidiary. Monarq Asset Management will manage the Company's digital asset treasury, which currently holds over $50 million in BONK tokens, with a clear three-pronged mandate designed to create a self-sustaining financial model and enhance shareholder value. Safety Shot, Inc. shares N are trading down 2 cents at $0.25.

