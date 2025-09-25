Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Empowers Students With Access To Five Databases Under Knowledge Horizons Initiative

Dubai, UAE, 25 September 2025: As part of its strategy to promote knowledge and empower younger generations, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launched a new initiative, “Knowledge Horizons”. The initiative offers Dubai school students access to five local and international digital databases.

This qualitative step aims to empower students to explore world-class knowledge resources innovatively to keep pace with the rapid developments in scientific research and digital transformation.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “This initiative aligns with the Library's vision to enrich the knowledge society and foster a lifelong love for learning. As the cornerstone of society's future, students must be equipped with the knowledge and digital skills needed to thrive. Empowering them is an investment in a generation capable of innovation and global competitiveness.”

AlMazrooei continued: “This step is part of a series of qualitative initiatives launched by the Library, including ‘A World in Your Language' and ‘A World Reads' initiatives, all of which aim to promote reading and learning.”

AlMazrooei added: “The databases will be available to library visitors during their visits, as well as to registered members. This enables them to benefit from digital resources easily and flexibly, whether during their visit to the Library or through its online platforms.”

Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research, and Programmes Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai (KHDA), said: “Education 33 focuses on promoting lifelong learning and developing a future-oriented education system that integrates innovation, advanced technologies, and scientific research.”

Kharbash added: “We commend the launch of the 'Knowledge Horizons' initiative and its role in instilling a culture of reading and learning among young generations, and enabling them to access knowledge sources anytime, anywhere, spreading a passion for continuous learning. The initiative also stimulates research, investigation, and exploration skills, while nurturing their ability to use technology intelligently. This will ensure they are prepared to face future challenges and build an informed and innovative generation capable of shaping the future.”

Among the key databases that will be made available to school students are: Nahla wa Nahil, Al Manhal, ProQuest, Dar Al Mandumah, and Media Info — reliable local and international platforms that provide advanced knowledge resources. These contribute to enriching students' academic projects, preparing them for future challenges, and encouraging them to explore new frontiers of creativity and innovation.

In its first phase, the initiative will target a number of public and private schools. So far, five schools, with more than 8,600 students, have benefited from it: Al Ittihad Private School, Dubai National Schools, Al Dhahra Girls School for Basic and Secondary Education, Al Mawakeb School, and GEMS Al Khaleej International School.

The Library's databases offer free access to a wide range of resources, including e-books, audiobooks, journals, encyclopedias, videos, master's and doctoral theses, and international newspapers. They also offer diverse educational content suitable for various age groups—from children to advanced students and academics— to improve research skills, critical analysis, and the refinement of academic projects.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers visitors and members access to eight specialised, reference, and research databases, covering various fields. These databases enable students and researchers to organise and analyse information, and stimulate independent thinking across all age groups.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1132 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Thursday, September 25, 2025 7:38:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :