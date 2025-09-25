GCEX Group Acquires Globalblock To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading regulated digital prime broker GCEX (GCEX Group) has acquired GlobalBlock Europe, a specialist crypto brokerage and asset management firm focused on high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) with over $60 million in client assets. This strategic transaction marks a natural expansion for GCEX from its established OTC, conversion and technology business into a broader digital assets proposition for asset and wealth managers.

The partnership combines GCEX's strength in regulated multi-asset trading and deep Tier 1 liquidity provision and GlobalBlock's proven capabilities in wealth management and fintech innovation. Both firms have built a strong reputation around service, security and transparency, and expect to achieve significant synergies across client onboarding, technology integration, and scaling globally.

The acquisition leverages GCEX's multi-jurisdictional licenses across the UK (FCA), Denmark (FSA/EU), and Dubai (VARA). Together, operating in line with applicable regulatory requirements, GCEX and GlobalBlock will accelerate client onboarding by combining GCEX's liquidity and regulatory framework with GlobalBlock's proprietary AI-driven fund management technology, and expand products and market reach globally.

Lars Holst, Founder & CEO of GCEX Group, commented: "Acquiring GlobalBlock is a strategic leap forward for GCEX, expanding our footprint, our client base, our team, and our capabilities. GlobalBlock's founders have built a standout, profitable firm, with world-class products, providing innovative diversification strategies for clients. Our firms have complementary technology and shared values in terms of innovation, service and integrity.”

“By joining forces with GlobalBlock we are strengthening our position to compete in the top tier of Digital and TradFi. Our combined clients will gain access to broader product suites, market leading pricing, and cutting-edge trading platforms, with the highest levels of data security.”

David Thomas, Co-Founder of GlobalBlock, added: "We are excited to join forces with GCEX. Their strong regulatory licenses and global reach perfectly complement our business model. This partnership allows us to expand our wealth management and digital asset solutions while continuing to operate under the GlobalBlock brand that our clients trust."

GCEX's Chairman, Jesper Ronald Petersen concluded;“It is with great pleasure to be able to announce the friendly acquisition of GlobalBlock. Acknowledging each company's core strengths and values and the market trends, both sides went into this transaction with a positive mindset, seeing the obvious benefits for the combined business. Add to this the constructive process from our main investor, True Global Ventures, and the DLA Piper deal team, we set off and completed fast and strong. This bodes well for a seamless integration by our highly skilled employees with benefits to both shareholders and, most importantly, our clients .”

GCEX Group empowers institutional and professional clients to access deep liquidity in CFDs on digital assets and FX, alongside spot trading and conversion of digital assets. The company also offers a comprehensive range of Forex brokerage and crypto-native technology solutions under its XplorDigital suite. XplorDigital features, its XplorDigital App, innovative plug-and-play solutions, 'Crypto in a Box' and 'Broker in a Box' which encompass technology-agnostic platforms addressing regulation while covering trusted custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, tier 1 and deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management, and innovative technology partnerships.

GlobalBlock Europe, UAB is a private limited liability company registered in accordance with the applicable laws of the Republic of Lithuania as a virtual currency depository wallet operator. In the Wealth and Asset Management space, GlobalBlock services include GB10, a diversified portfolio of the top 10 cryptocurrencies weighted by market cap and rebalanced every month. Its proprietary technology provides asset managers with a digital portfolio service to tailor clients' objectives via an App. GlobalBlock's payment solutions allow clients to settle invoices or receiving payments in cryptocurrency as well as purchasing or selling cryptocurrencies for treasury management.

Headquartered in London, with multiple offices across the globe, GCEX is regulated by the UK's FCA, registered with the Danish FSA as a VASP and currency exchange and has a Virtual Asset Service Provider license by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX.





Risk Disclaimer

The content of this material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation or a solicitation to conclude a transaction. It is intended exclusively for professional and institutional clients and is not directed at Retail Clients or at residents of any jurisdiction where FX, CFDs and/or Digital Asset trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations.

FX, CFDs and Digital Assets are high-risk and leveraged products that may not be suitable for all investors. They can result in losses exceeding your deposit, and you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, experience and risk appetite before trading. Cryptoassets carry a particularly high risk, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

